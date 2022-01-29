Bhumi Pednekar on why she did Badhaai Do: I get to give voice to subject that will be an eye-opener for India

Bhumi Pednekar's next, Badhaai Do’s trailer has dropped and it has triggered a conversation about social inclusivity. The film stars Bhumi as Suman, who is a PT teacher in a small town. It also showcases Rajkummar Rao in the lead. As soon as the trailer dropped, fans began appreciating the topic that the makers have tried to touch upon. Now, in a chat, Bhumi has reacted to the response of the audience and has revealed why she said yes to the film.

Bhumi is happy with the reaction that audiences have had for the trailer and says the story of Badhaai Do will be an eye opener for the people of India. She says, "I'm really proud that content filmmakers, making differential and clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India."

Bhumi also expressed excitement to be a part of subjects that bring changes in society. She dubbed the Badhaai Do franchise to be one such film. Bhumi said, "Badhaai Do is a hot franchise that balances commerce with content. It is really exciting to be an actor in these times because such subjects are being backed by big producers who want to create a change in society. As a human being, I’m drawn to subjects that can lead to a positive impact on people and be a catalyst for social good. I hope Badhaai Do does just the same. I can’t wait for people to watch this film because it is truly, truly endearing."

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do pairs Rajkummar Rao opposite Bhumi Pednekar. This is the first time that the two have been paired opposite each other. The film is all set to hit the screens on February 11, 2022. Besides this, Bhumi also is a part of Arjun Kapoor starrer The Lady Killer as well as Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Mera Naam.

