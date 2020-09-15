Bhumi Pednekar on why she loved Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: It’s not preachy but entertaining cinema

As Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, the actress can’t stop talking about the movie and calls it an entertaining cinema.

Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen doing a cameo in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, has been one of the most talked about actresses these days. It has been just five years since Bhumi made her debut in Bollywood, but she has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry and proved her mettle with her versatility. Interestingly, Bhumi will soon be hitting the screens with Alankrita Srivastava directorial Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and the actress can't stop gushing about the same.

To note, the movie happens to be a comedy satire and also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in key roles. Interestingly, it will be a women-centric movie and while all women-centric movies are stereotyped as a preachy film, Bhumi has revealed that she has loved Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare because the movie is an entertaining cinema and will touch people’s hearts. "I loved Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare because it's not a preachy film. It's an entertaining cinema that people will connect to. You know, you can’t really categorise this film to a certain genre," she added.

Bhumi also asserted that the movie has its own elements of fun, drama and is high on emotions. "It's just kind of really shows what our country currently is all about," the Saand Ki Aankh actress emphasised. She also mentioned that Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare is a movie about the youth of the country, especially who move to cities from smaller towns and their struggle to make a life. Bhumi stated, "People that come from such cities into larger towns to make a living, they do not always find things easy but you know they truly are survivors. And this film is an ode to them among other things."

For the uninitiated, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare will be witnessing a release on OTT platform soon. Meanwhile, Bhumi will also be seen in Durgavati, which happens to be the Bollywood remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie and is being co-produced by .

