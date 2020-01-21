Bhumi Pednekar wishes her mother in the sweetest way possible on her birthday and calls her best friend

Bhumi Pednekar has shared a beautiful picture with her mother Sumitra Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar wishing her Mom a happy birthday.

Bhumi Pednekar had a great 2019 with Sonchiriya, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Even this year, the actress has some great projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Durgavati and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. Bhumi is quite active on social media. The actress never fails to impress her fans with the titbit of her life. The actress, who is also a climate change warrior, recently wrote against single-use of plastics on social media.

But Bhumi's recent post has been winning hearts on the internet. The actress shared a beautiful picture with her mother Sumitra Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar wishing her Mom a happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday Mom We love you to bits. Thank you for being the best ever @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar #thepednekars." She shared another post wishing her mother which will literally melt your heart. Sharing an adorable picture with her mom, Bhumi wrote, "My dearest birth giver, best friend, biggest critic, unconditional love giver, handy man, teacher, confidante, partner in crime and my GOD - HAPPY BIRTHDAY May you always be smiling and healthy. Your kindness, generosity and hard work has been the biggest learning for us. Thank you for being born mom, we love you @sumitrapednekar #gratitude #birthday #love #family #forever #21January #happybirthdayseniorpednekar."

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in Durgavati which is presented by . It is written and directed by G Ashok and a remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty. She will also be seen in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship which is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by , Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal. It is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai and tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. It is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

