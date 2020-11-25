Bhumi Pednekar on working with Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do: I was waiting for the right script

In a recent interview, Bhumi Pednekar has opened up about working with Rajkummar Rao, turning vegetarian and more.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up for the shoot of her upcoming film Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is the sequel to 2018’s National Award-winning family entertainer Badhaai Ho. While the first film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma but the sequel will be directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. And the film is most likely to go on floors early next year. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Bhumi opened up about working with Rajkummar Rao, turning vegetarian and more.

On working with Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Ho, Bhumi said that she was waiting to find that perfect film to work with the actor and Junglee Pictures. "Badhaai Ho was so good. I don’t think Raj and I could have found a better script to collaborate with each other,” Bhumi said.

The actress is excited as she and Rajkummar are going to take Ayushmann Khurrana’s franchise forward. When asked about what made her say ‘yes’ to the film Badhaai Do, she said when the writers were narrating the script, she was in splits but eventually in the middle of the narration she felt this is the right script for her. “This film feels correct to be a part of. I always look to create a mix for myself every year,” the actress added.

Bhumi has been working throughout the lockdown to complete her professional commitments with the help of technology. As soon as the unlock phase started she started working on her pending work like dubbing and studio shoots. The Bala actress further said, “Personally, it hasn’t been so bad for me, though my heart bleeds when I think of what the world has been through in the last few months.”

Bhumi, recently turned vegetarian a few months ago and has rave reviews about the same. She said, “I am glad it happened. It is something I had wanted to do.” She added that the change came from within; however, the urge to turn into a vegetarian was internal.

