Bhumi Pednekar on World Nature Conservation Day: Reached a point where things have gotten out of control

Earth’s climate has changed drastically over the years and the casual attitude of the people towards the planet leaves Bhumi Pednekar in worry. On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day (July 28), Bhumi Pednekar expressed her views and said that our generation has to be the generation that regenerates and restores our planet.

Speaking about the same with Hindustan Times, the 32-year-old actress, Bhumi said, “We’ve reached a brink where we’ve pushed our planet to a point where things have gotten out of control. If you see what’s happening around — the flash floods in Germany, parts of Maharashtra and China — it’s all bad. There are forest fires in the US, there’s heat wave in Canada. Now it’s important for us to understand that we’ve pushed it beyond our control and if we don’t set things right, and then it is not going to be good for future generations to come.”

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress strongly said that it is unfair to all children and young adults to not have the kind of life that others have had like “not having the freedom to breathe clean air and drink clean water and enjoy nature the way we did.” On the occasion, the actress said it is important for us to realise that what we’ve left is best and we need to hold it tight and protect it and regenerate more, since it is our duty towards the future generations. Bhumi also added that we need world leaders and the general public to acknowledge that what we’re doing right now isn’t okay. “We need to coexist with nature and with different species. We, humans, in general are so selfish. We often forget that we can’t keep abusing nature and our resources,” she concluded.

