Bhumi Pednekar's Monday mood in Glasgow is all about good hair and makeup day; PICS
Bhumi Pednekar shared a set of pictures on her social handle.
Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor are in Glasgow currently shooting for their new film. Much detail has not been shared about the new project. But the report says that Mudassar Aziz is directing the film and it is a romantic comedy. The lead actors have been sharing a lot of updates from their shoot. To note, both will be seen first together in The Lady Killer which is a psychological thriller. Earlier, Arjun had also shared a picture with Bhumi.
Bhumi took to her Instagram and shared different moods of Monday. She is seen wearing a grey colour fur jacket and lying on the grass. Her hair and makeup are looking up to the mark. The actress has left her hair open with semi curl done. Her makeup is minimalistic. The caption reads, “Moody Monday. #Goodmorning #Instafam #monday #love #Mood #Glasgow.” Jackky Bhagnani also commented, “Wow where is this.” The Lady Killer is directed by Ajay Bahl.
A week before Bhumi had shared a set of pictures, announcing her new film. She is seen reading the script wearing an orange colour sweatshirt. The actress will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Bheed, Bhakshak, Afwaah, Thank You For Cumming, and Meri Patni Ka Remake.
Take a look at the picture here:
Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. He will be next seen in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra. The actor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns.
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are all pumped up for their 'second film in a row'; PIC