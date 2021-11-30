Bhumika Chawla on life after pandemic: Having good health and family are the biggest gifts

Ever since the pandemic has started and we have all been trapped in our houses and restricted in so many ways, there are a lot of people who are suffering financially, physically and more importantly mentally. The past 2 years have been really tough for everyone. But it has also made us realise some very basic and important lessons of life. Actress Bhumika Chawla too has realized the biggest gifts of life during these testing times and spoke about the way one should live their life.

The pandemic has changed the way we think, live, and work. Bhumika Chawla adds that life has been tough for a lot of people, who dealt with heavy financial problems and suffered health-wise. “I understand that having good health and family are the biggest gifts. That’s one of the most important things that the pandemic has taught us,” says Bhumika, known for Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films such as Kushi, Okkadu, Tere Naam, Gandhi, My Father, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, MCA, U Turn, among others.

Bhumika continues, “We can survive without having to be consumer-based all the time. Pandemic has made us realise that it’s nice to be important but more important to be nice. Real is always appreciated in the long run. A positive mental attitude and balancing our personal and professional lives matter. Spending time with yourself and pampering yourself with what makes you happy is essential. Prioritising and time management are important too. Zindagi bahut khoobsurat hai, jeene ka saleeka aana chhaiye,” she ends.

ALSO READ: Bhumika Chawla praises her Tere Naam co-star Salman Khan, calls him generous