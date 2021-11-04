Bhumika Chawla praises her Tere Naam co-star Salman Khan, calls him generous

Bhumika Chawla praises her Tere Naam co-star Salman Khan, calls him generous
Bhumika Chawla praises her Tere Naam co-star Salman Khan, calls him generous
Actress Bhumika Chawla made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer 'Tere Naam' in 2003. The actress recalls shooting with Salman Khan and said that she never felt like a newbie on the set.

"'Tere Naam' was my debut Bollywood film and I had a very good experience. I remember we were shooting at the Birla temple, the daylight was fading out and I was taking a little extra time to do the shot. Salman was very supportive and he told everyone to let me do it the way I want to and to not put any pressure on me. Satish Kaushik ji even encouraged me a lot," she said.

"Then when we were shooting in Manali and my mother was not well. Salman called the doctor himself and brought him to our room. He is a very kind and good human being. Throughout the shoot of the film he was very supportive. He was never in a hurry and would ask me to take my time," she added.

The 'Seetimaarr' actress shared that with every new film of hers, she tries to do something different, and said: "I strongly feel if you keep repeating the same kind of character, the audience also gets bored. And if you don't try new characters, then you don't grow as an actor too, so I try to do different characters, even if it means just a little bit different."

Mallika Sherawat had made a shocking statement some time back when she revealed that she missed out on a lot of roles because big actors wanted her to "compromise". When asked if Bhumika too had a similar experience, she said: "I stopped watching news a while back and I am honestly not aware of what someone has said or done. But if Mallika Sherawat has said this then it must have happened with her. However, it did not happen to me."

"By God's grace the industry has always been very supportive of me. I have never faced any such circumstances because I feel people's reaction also depends on how you carry yourself and your personality. I also feel that one must be cordial with everyone but should set some boundaries too. I would talk to everyone but people knew there were certain boundaries which they shouldn't cross and that's why this type of incident never happened with me," Bhumika concluded.

