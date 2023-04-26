Bhumika Chawla recalls being replaced by Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met, signing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'Felt bad..'

Actress Bhumika Chawla is currently enjoying the release of her film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She reunited with Salman Khan after Tere Naam which was released in 2003. Her and Salman's on-screen pair went on to become a hit and fans loved watching them together. But post the success of Tere Naam, the actress appeared in lesser films. Recently, she revealed that she was replaced in films even after the success of Tere Naam. In an interview, Bhumika said that she was offered Jab We Met and Munna Bhai MBBS, but things didn't work out for some reason.

Bhumika made her Bollywood debut with Satish Kaushik's Tere Naam alongside Salman. But the success of the film didn't help her get films. While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Bhumika revealed that she got a lot of offers after Tere Naam but things didn't materialise. She said, "I got many offers. I've always been selective and choosy about what I do. I had signed a big film after it, and unfortunately, the production changed, then the hero changed, and the film title changed. Then the heroine was changed too. But if I would have done that it would have been different. So they say, jo likha hai, woh hota hai. I waited for that film for one year and didn’t sign any other film. Later, I signed another film which didn’t happen too. Baki jo ki gayi woh shayad utni chali nahi ya chali, it’s just like gambling, you don’t know when and which movie will work."

The actress revealed that she felt bad after Jab We Met didn't happen. She talked about how she and Bobby Deol got replaced in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. Bhumika added, "The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn't happen. I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That’s how things happened but it’s okay. I only felt bad once and then never again because I just move on. I don't think much about it. I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn’t happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani (Ratnam) sir didn’t happen."

Bhumika shared that Rajkumar Hirani told her the reason behind getting replaced in his film after 10-12 years. She said, "Only Raju sir can share this. He told me the reason after 10-12 years when we met at a place. He said ‘Because of somebody’s mistake you were removed from the film’. But it's okay. This also happens here."

