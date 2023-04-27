Bhumika Chawla was supposed to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani; Actress reveals what went wrong

Actress Bhumika Chawla, who made her Bollywood debut with Satish Kaushik's Tere Naam alongside Salman Khan, recently reunited with him for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was seen playing the role of Pooja Hegde's sister-in-law. Amid enjoying the release of the film, Bhumika recently made shocking revelations about being replaced by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met. Now, she has revealed that she was supposed to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's hit film, Bajirao Mastani.

Bhumika Chawla reveals why she didn't do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani was released in 2015 starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. However, Bhansali had been trying to put the movie together since his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam days. It was also reported that he wanted to make the film with Salman and Shah Rukh Khan but it didn't materialise. Now, while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Bhumika revealed that she was also considered to play a part in the film. She said that she even did a screen test for the role but nothing happened.

ALSO READ: Bhumika Chawla recalls being replaced by Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met, signing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'Felt bad..'

The actress shared, "This was a lot of years ago but then over the years, things changed. My screen test happened soon after Tere Naam. I had done a photo shoot with sir in his style. My saree caught fire because ghee and oil spilled on my saree. I was holding the diyas in his style and it fell, and I was wearing a silk saree. I remember that happened." In the same interview, Bhumika earlier revealed that she felt bad after she was replaced by Kareena in Jab We Met. She also said that she was offered Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn't happen.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also starred Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati and Jassie Gill in key roles. The film was released on the occasion of Eid.