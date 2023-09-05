Bhushan Kumar announces film with Rahul Mody based on a viral social meme; read details

In a surprising twist of events, T-Series, the esteemed production house headed by Bhushan Kumar, has revealed plans to create a film inspired by a viral social media meme. The script for this unique project will be penned by Rahul Mody, known for his work on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film will be jointly produced by T-Series and Super Fat Studios. Keep reading to discover further details.

Bhushan Kumar announces film based on viral meme

On Tuesday, September 5, T-Series surprised netizens with a film announcement. They revealed that they would be making a movie based on a viral meme. The meme featured a heartbroken husband's revelation of his dying wife's unique request to sleep with her ex one last time. A popular meme page shared this and humorously questioned why no one had made a movie about it. T-Series, via their social handle, confirmed that they were indeed producing a film based on this meme. Their post read, “It’s official, hum bana rahe hain movie! Produced by @TSeries and @SuperFatStudios Written by @modyrahulmody.” Even the meme page expressed surprise at the announcement. As of now, there is no information available about the director and cast. Have a look at their tweet:

More about Bhushan Kumar’s new film’s writer Rahul Mody

Rahul Mody co-wrote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with director Luv Ranjan. This romantic comedy film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, was released earlier this year. Rahul has collaborated with Luv Ranjan on previous films as well, including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It's worth noting that Rahul and Shraddha have been rumored to be in a romantic relationship, although neither of them has officially commented on these speculations. They have been spotted together by paparazzi on various occasions.

In T-Series' upcoming projects, they have Yaariyan 2 featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain, and Pearl Puri, set to hit theaters on October 20. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, is scheduled for release on December 1.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s style game strong in new PIC from New York vacay; couple poses with fans