Bhushan Kumar announces T-Series’ ‘Mixtape Rewind’ on World Music Day

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Mixtape Rewind’s first episode premiers on 30 June will bring 10 beautiful episodes unveiling every week.

After successful seasons of Mixtape Hindi and Punjabi, T-Series gears up for its 3rd season of Hindi Mixtape but this time it goes ‘Rewind’. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Mixtape Rewind’s first episode that premiers on 30 June will bring 10 beautiful episodes unveiling every week with songs that will make you reminisce the good old 90s and 2000s.

Bhushan Kumar chose World Music Day to unveil the trailer of the upcoming season which gives the audience a glimpse of the musical extravaganza they are set to experience in these episodes. Bringing together 20 talented Indian artists, the new season boasts renditions by Ash King, Armaan Malik, Benny Dayal, Darshan Rawal, Dhvani Bhanushali, Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal, Jonita Gandhi, Millind Gaba, Parampara Tandon, Payal Dev, Prakriti Kakkar, Palak Mucchal, Shilpa Rao, Sukriti Kakkar, Sachet Tandon, Tulsi Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai, Zara Khan. These artists bring fresh variations with their signature touch to timeless hits like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Dheere Dheere, Aye Mere Humsafar, Wada Raha Pyaar Se, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Beetein Lamhe and many more.

To celebrate the music and launch the trailer, all 20 artists along with Bhushan Kumar, video director Ahmed Khan and music director Abhijit Vaghani went live on the T-Series Instagram page to interact with their fans and take the trailer live. While ‘Mixtape Rewind’ episodes will go live on the T-Series YouTube page every Wednesday from 30 June.

Ahmed Khan, who directed the first season of T-Series Mixtape, helms the latest season. Every episode of this lavishly produced ‘Mixtape Rewind’ will be the perfect amalgamation of 90s – 2000s music which was romantic, melodious and peppy with a modern twist giving it a completely new and refreshed rendition. With composer Abhijit Vaghani along with the team at T-Series – Sonal Chawla, Shivam Chanana, Raj Chanana, and Vivin Sachdeva, who have conceptualized and developed Mixtape, this season is going to bring together Hindi music fraternity’s several young artists to add their charm to the iconic music.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, says, “We have all enjoyed listening to these songs for the past several years, but this time with a modern twist in Season 3 of Mixtape we have made the same songs that will be enjoyed by the new young listener. 20 artists with Abhijit Vaghani have made this season of Rewind groovier, playful and entertaining."

Director Ahmed Khan asserts, “My team and I have tried to bring on screen all the fun, extravaganza of the songs and camaraderie of all the artists, the music, every instrument, every mood and emotion behind each song. It was fun to shoot with the T-Series team again.”

Abhijit Vaghani, the music director of the season, concludes, “This season of T-Series ‘Mixtape Rewind’ is my favourite one so far. I worked on the songs we have all enjoyed listening to in our yesteryears! I got an opportunity to merge those classic melodies with my new upbeat genres and create a Mixtape for the younger audience to experience.”

Watch the trailer here:

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra drops a snazzy new picture as she celebrates National Selfie Day in the most apt manner

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×