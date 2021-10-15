Bhushan Kumar & Murad Khetani's Hindi remake of Thadam starring Aditya Roy Kapur goes on floor today; PIC

Ever since the Hindi remake of Thadam was announced, fans could not keep their calm. This movie will see Aditya Roy Kapur in a different avatar and Mrunal Thakur is paired opposite him. It was said that the film will go on the floors from November but there is a piece of good news for all the fans as the makers have announced that the Hindi remake of Thadam might go on the floors from today, October 15. Posting a picture from the sets T-Series announced the commencing of the shoot.

Taking to their Twitter handle, T-Series posted a picture of Aditya Roy Kapur standing in the middle with clapboard in his hand. Aditya wore a plain black t-shirt over blue denim and slippers. Sharing this image, T-Series wrote, “On this auspicious day of #Dussehra, we are ready to begin the adventure of a lifetime! Shoot for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit #Thadam commences today!”

Talking about Mrunal Thakur, she is all set to play a female cop in the Hindi remake that revolves around two lookalikes who are the primary suspects in a murder case. Talking about her role in the film the actress revealed, “When I heard the story, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is intriguing, and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be distinct from all the characters I have played till now.” The one thing that drew her to the project the most was the fact that it will see her in a face-off with Aditya, unlike other masala films where the female leads are restricted to only playing the love-interest of the protagonist.

