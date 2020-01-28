Bhushan Kumar’s T Series sets new benchmark after its songs feature in most liked Hindi film songs of decade

With T-Series known for producing several melodious tracks, it has now set a new benchmark for producing the most liked songs of the decade.

Among the various music labels that we have in India, Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series has been one of the most popular and successful music producers in the industry. While the brand is now headed by his Bhushan Kumar, it has been reaching new heights over the years. It has been entertaining the audience with beautiful and melodious tracks of almost all the genres, be it foot-tapping numbers, soulful and heart-wrenching songs. Besides, T-Series has launched many new talents who emerged as successful artists.

And now, T-Series has set a new benchmark after its songs made it to the top 10 most liked songs of the decade. To note, this list was made by a media consulting firm Ormax Media for the decade (2010-2019). The list was topped by Aditya Roy Kapur and ’s love ballad Tum Hi Ho from their 2013 release Aashiqui 2. It was followed by songs Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg, Sunn Raha Hai from Aashiqui 2, Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan, Galliyan from Ek Villain, Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Lungi Dance from Chennai Express, Pee Loon from Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2 and Sanam Re title track.

#OrmaxHeartbeats Top 10 Hindi film songs of the decade (2010-2019): Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2) emerges as the most popular song of the decade pic.twitter.com/bFnU4QKXE8 — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) January 26, 2020

To recall, Ormax had also announced the top 5 Bollywood music albums of 2019 wherein four belonged to T-Series alone. The list included Kabir Singh clinching the top slot, while the others in the list were Luka Chuppi, Marjaavaan, Gully Boy and Bharat. This reinstates the fact that Bhushan Kumar’s sense of identifying chartbuster music is unparalleled and unique.

Meanwhile, T-Series also started the year 2020 with a bang with the stupendous success of starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and ’s Street Dancer 3D. Furthermore, the popular label has an array of films in its kitty which include films like Malang, Ludo, Mumbai Saga, Thappad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bhuj: The Pride of India and many more.

Credits :Pinkvilla

