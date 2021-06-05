Bhushan Kumar's T Series commences large vaccination drive with his joint producers for their staff & families

As the COVID 19 second wave has taken over the entire nation, T-Series has initiated a vaccination drive to ensure its staff gets vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has always been at the forefront of CSR activities when it comes to safeguarding society and its interests. Given the ongoing pandemic and India's efforts towards vaccinating its citizens, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has stepped forth and begun a vaccination drive for their staff and staff's family.

The vaccination drive that happened today, June 3, is in collaboration with Bhushan’s friends and joint producers, Cine1 Studios, Color Yellow Productions, Emmay Entertainment, Benaras Mediaworks, Luv Films, JA Entertainment and Retrophiles.

With the film industry going through a crucial time with the lockdown and stalling of shoots, it is imperative to safeguard the interests of all and beginning this vaccination drive is certainly the right way to defeat the pandemic.

Credits :Pinkvilla

