Bhuvan Bam opens up on battling rejection; Says 'Had to stand in a queue for hours only to get rejected'

Bhuvan Bam opens up on battling rejection and shares that he was made to stand in a queue for long hours only to get rejected at the end.

With over 8 million followers on social media, Bhuvan Bam is an acclaimed comedian, singer, songwriter and YouTube personality who is known for his channel BB Ki Vines. Bhuvan Bam is the first Indian individual YouTube artist to have crossed 10 million subscribers on his channel. The multitalented content creator is known for his sharp wit, sense of humour and gimmicks. While social media and YouTube have made him reach great heights now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bhuvan Bam opened up on battling rejections and his struggles before he tasted stardom.

Bhuvan revealed that a few years ago when he wished to showcase his talent, he was made to stand in a queue for hours together only to get rejected at the end. He tried his luck at television reality shows but was shown the door without getting a chance to audition. The YouTube sensation also spoke about his struggles. He says that he had no clue about his career but he was sure that he did not wish to continue academics. He scored 74.25% in 12th after which he faced difficulty getting admission to a good college. Bhuvan aspired to become a musician but little did he know that he would turn into such a sensation for his comic presence.

He recollected that he once walked into a Dominoes store where he called for the manager, asking for a job vacancy as a waiter after his graduation. He further spoke about how people and relatives put him down and passed comments which harmed his mental health and shattered his self-confidence. He also sheds light on the importance of mental health and accepts being affected by social media trolls at one point of time in his career.

Now, Bhuvan Bam is counted among the most influential and popular content creators in India. With his channel BB Ki Vines, where he talks about funny instances revolving around him and his family, Bhuvan Bam rules the web with his unmatched humour and wit.

