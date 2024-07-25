Bhuvan Bam opens up about losing parents to Covid-19: 'Still unable to process this feeling’

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of death.

YouTuber and influencer Bhuvan Bam, renowned for his show BB Ki Vines, made his acting debut with Disney Hotstar's Taaza Khabar in 2023. Recently, Bam spoke about the profound impact of losing his parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the heart-wrenching experience for the first time in a candid conversation.

Bhuvan Bam opens up on losing parents to Covid-19

In the past three years, this is the first time Bhuvan has publicly spoken about the loss of his parents, highlighting the remarkable personal strength he has shown in continuing his work and bringing joy to millions of fans around the world despite his own struggles.

During his appearance on We Are Yuvaa’s Be A Man, Yaar, Bhuvan became visibly emotional while discussing the loss of his parents. He admitted that he "is still struggling to process this feeling", which is why he seldom talks about it. He further noted, “Jo ho gaya, koi fayeda nahi soch kar…” (What’s done is done, there’s no use thinking about it).

Bhuvan Bam talks about his father

In the same conversation, the actor discussed his late father and his struggle with alcoholism. Bhuvan revealed that he tried to understand the underlying cause of his father's problem, but his father insisted he be left alone.

Advertisement

He recounted nights when his father would be screaming while fans waited outside his house to catch a glimpse of the internet celebrity.

He mentioned asking his father why he was drinking in the middle of the day, especially after celebrating 10 million followers on BB Ki Vines and making plans to travel. His father responded that he was habitual to drinking and did not want any interference, saying he was happy for Bhuvan and his achievements but wished to be left alone.

Bam expressed his confusion about how to respond, noting that he couldn’t forcibly take the drink away from his father.

The YouTuber is renowned for his comedic videos on BB Ki Vines and has ventured into web series and shows.

ALSO READ: Taaza Khabar 2 Announcement: Bhuvan Bam and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s action-drama series to return with heart-pounding suspense