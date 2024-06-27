4 Bhuvan Bam's web series to tickle your funny bone

We wouldn’t be wrong to say but Bhuvan Bam put the Indian YouTube community on the map and how. The man created content that gained a massive fan following and inspired many to follow in his footsteps. His fame is due to his relatable and humorous content along with his unique style of storytelling and Bhuvan Bam web series are a standing example of the same.

As his popularity soared, Bhuvan ventured into the world of web series, bringing his creative genius to a larger platform. This article explores the best of Bhuvan Bam's web series including Dhindora and Taaza Khabar that you must watch if you are a fan of humor and emotions.

4 Bhuvan Bam web series that are absolute entertainers

1. Titu Talks

This one’s a series that he began on his own YouTube channel titled BB Ki Vines. Named Titu Talks, this was a unique talk show hosted by Titu Mama, one of Bhuvan Bam's popular characters from BB Ki Vines. The show featured interviews with celebrities across different fields, including entertainment, sports, and social media. Titu Mama's unconventional and humorous interviewing style made this show both entertaining and insightful.

Each episode of Titu Talks offered a blend of comedy and candid conversations and was undoubtedly a refreshing take on celebrity interviews. You can watch it for free on Bhuvan’s YouTube channel.

Every episode of this show which offered a fun and engaging way to get to know celebrities, runs for approximately 15-20 minutes. Titu Talks has received a rating of 8.8 on IMDb and its audience reception has been highly positive. Among the many guests, the web show featured Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, NTR Jr., Karan and Johar, and Johnny Sins.

2. Dhindora

Dhindora is one of the most notable web series which not only starred Bhuvan Bam but was also created by him. This featured the 30-year-old playing several of his characters including Bhuvan, Babloo Ji, Bancho, Titu Mama, Mr. Hola, Sameer Fuddi, Papa Maakichu, and Detective Mangloo. The web show available to watch on his YouTube channel also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Arun Kushwah, Rajesh Tailang, and Anup Soni among an ensemble.

Dhindora revolved around the lives of a middle-class family in Delhi. The story begins with Babloo, Bhuvan's father, who wins a lottery, drastically changing their lives. The series humorously explores the ripple effects of this sudden windfall and shows the dramatic changes in the family's dynamics. Through a series of comedic events, Dhindora addresses themes of ambition, family, and the pursuit of happiness, all while maintaining Bhuvan's signature comedic touch.

Dhindora enjoys an IMDb rating of 8.8/10 and has an approximate 20-25 minute runtime. The series garnered critical acclaim and won several awards including a Special Award at Indian Television Academy Awards - viewer mention. Watch this one for its relatable depiction of a middle-class Indian family and a perfect blend of humor and drama. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

3. Taaza Khabar

Taaza Khabar marked the OTT debut of Bhuvan Bam and starred actors like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shilpa Shukla, and JD Chakravarthy among others. The web series follows the life of Vasant Gawde (played by Bhuvan), a sanitation worker who unexpectedly gains superpowers that allow him to foresee the future. The series explores how Vasant's newfound abilities impact his life and the lives of those around him.

Taaza Khabar is a perfect blend of fantasy, drama, and comedy available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The well-crafted storyline of this show is combined with strong performances from the cast and each of its episodes has an approximate runtime of 30-35 minutes.

The 2023 show received a commendable rating of 8.1 on IMDb and has been acclaimed for its innovative concept and strong performances. Written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal, Taaza Khabar was a Himank Gaur directorial.

4. Rafta Rafta

This Amazon Mini TV series stars Bhuvan Bam in the character of Karan alongside an ensemble of Srishti Rindani, Rakesh Bedi, Atul Srivastava, and Kamini Khanna. It is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Karan and Nithya, a young couple navigating the ups and downs of married life. It explores their daily struggles, misunderstandings, and the moments of joy that make their relationship unique.

The show perfectly captures the essence of modern relationships, blending humor with heartfelt moments, and is surely a delightful watch for those who enjoy romantic comedies. Available to stream for free, Rafta Rafta enjoys an IMDb rating of 7.3/10 and has already been renewed for its second season.

