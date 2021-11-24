Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife Nupur blessed with a baby girl

There’s a piece of good news coming in. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife Nupur have been blessed with a baby girl on November 24. The news was confirmed by the treasurer of the Meerut District Cricket Association (MDCA) Rakesh Goyal, as per a report in Times Now. He also confirmed that the baby and the mother are both healthy.

Nupur was reportedly admitted to a private hospital where she welcomed her and Bhuvneshwar’s first child. Interestingly, the couple was blessed with a baby girl on the very second day of their fourth marriage anniversary. Now, isn’t that a true blessing? Back in 2017, Bhuvneshwar tied the knots with Nupur in a grand marriage. Their wedding took place just a couple of weeks before Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli. As per the reports, Bhuvneshwar is expected to visit his hometown Meerut on Thursday.

On a personal level, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been going through a very difficult year ever since his father passed away in May. Talking about the work front, Bhuvi was recently seen playing in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The 31-year old fast bowler took three wickets in three games in the recently concluded series. The senior pacer on Sunday delivered an exemplary performance in the final T20I against New Zealand. Even before T20I, Kumar was featured in one match at the T20 World Cup against Pakistan.

