Big boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed joins other celebs in supporting Aryan Khan

Urfi Javed, the star of 'Bigg Boss OTT,' has joined the ranks of Bollywood actors and others who are supporting Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan found himself in a pickle after the NCB arrested him for allegedly attending a cruise party where drugs were being consumed.

Aryan is presently in custody and the case is being investigated.

Urfi says: "He'll probably take a lot of time to come out of this trauma. Even before the court's verdict people have started bashing him just because he is his father's son. Why don't we show equal outrage for rapes and murders? We are so quick in shaming actors even before the court's verdict. Why aren't we as quick when it comes to shaming rapists?"

Urfi who is known for creating headlines for her airport looks and shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah', shares her perspective on the same adding: "There are political leaders, religious gurus out there facing allegations of rape, still people worship them. And then there is this poor kid who hasn't harmed anyone but is being publicly bashed so much."

