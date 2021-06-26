Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wants you to guess the drama song she's playing on piano; Can you?

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda left netizens impressed with her piano skills with a recent video. However, with the video, she also wanted fans to guess what she was playing.

Among the popular star children, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has been in the news lately. The young entrepreneur has ditched the conventional Bollywood route and has decided to get involved in business like her father Nikhil Nanda. However, amid all her work-related commitments, Navya has been keeping her social media handle updated and recently, she flaunted her piano-playing skills in a post and also urged her followers to try to guess the song she was playing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya shared a video in which she is seen sitting by the side of her piano while she goes on to play the theme song of a very popular British drama. She is seen clad in a blue jacket with jeans and her hair left open. As she goes on to play, the tune begins to sound familiar. In her caption, Navya asked her followers to try and guess the song she was playing. She wrote, "10 points for guessing the song…" Still not able to guess? Well, the song is the theme track for the popular show Downton Abbey.

Take a look:

Several people reacted to Navya's video and dropped comments. Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Too good", with a heart emoticon. Designer Vikram Phadnis wrote, "@navyananda obvioooo downtown abbey." Navya's dad Nikhil Nanda was all hearts for the video.

Recently, Navya's throwback photo with her dad Nikhil left netizens gushing over the two. The young entrepreneur has been quite active on social media since she made her Instagram account public this year and often shares glimpses from her life on the same.

