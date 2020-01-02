The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan becomes the man who sold dreams to India; Shares an intense first poster

After missing for the silver screen for over a year, Abhishek Bachchan has surprised his fans as he shares an impressive look of his upcoming movie The Big Bull. Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been away from the silver screen after Anurag Kashyap's 2018 release Manmarziyan, is all set to make a comeback with a swag in 2020. The actor will be having three back to back releases this year. And while it is a big reason for his fans to rejoice, Bachchan junior chose to give a perfect treat to his fans on the New Year as he shared an intriguing first look his movie The Big Bull this morning.

The poster features a silhouette of Abhishek’s face with a finger of her lips. He is seen wearing glasses along with several rings in his fingers. The intense poster is giving major vibes of a story of a powerful man. Interestingly, the poster of The Big Bull also came with a tagline which reads, “The man who sold dreams to India.” In fact, this poster and the tagline will also make you nostalgic about the 2013 Hollywood release The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead.

Take a look at the first poster Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull:

According to media reports, The Big Bull is said to be based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta who is known for committing many financial crimes and was also involved in India’s biggest stock market scam of 1992. Apparently, Abhishek’s character resembles Harshad Mehta who too was referred to as ‘Big Bull’ during his time. The Big Bull will be helmed by Kookie Gulati and will be bankrolled .

Interestingly, apart from The Big Bull, Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in Anurag Basu directorial Ludo with Rajkummar Rajo, Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Besides, he will also be seen in ’s production Bob Biswas wherein Abhishek will play the titular role.

