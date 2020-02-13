The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan’s stock market drama gets a release date; To be out in October 2020

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, which created a buzz with its first look poster, has finally got a release date and will be hitting the big screen in October this year.

The year 2020 is coming with some good news for Abhishek Bachchan’s fans. The actor, who is missing from the big screen for over a year, is all set to entertain the audience with some interesting movies like Bob Biswas and Ludo. And when Abhishek was roped in to play the lead in The Big Bull, his fans were over the moon to watch him in an intense avatar. In fact, the first look poster of the movie even created a stir online and the fans were eager to watch junior Bachchan spill his magic once again on the big screen. And while everyone is still waiting for an update on the movie, here comes another interesting piece of news for his fans.

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull has finally got a release date. This Kookie Gulati directorial will be hitting the screens on October 23. The big announcement was made by Abhishek who also shared a new poster of the movie wherein he was seen flaunting his swag. Interestingly, the movie is said to be a stock market drama and is, apparently, based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta who is known for committing many financial crimes along with India’s biggest stock market scam of 1992. In fact, The Big Bull also comes with a tagline “The man who sold dreams to India.”

To note, ever since the first poster of The Big Bull was released, there were instant comparisons between this Abhishek Bachchan starrer and 2013 Hollywood release The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead. Also starring Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah, The Big Bull is bankrolled by and Anand Pandit.

