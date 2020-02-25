The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan to walk an extra mile for stock market drama; To work on looks and language

As Abhishek Bachchan is working on Kookie Gulati directorial The Big Bull, it is reported that the actor will be putting in extra efforts for his role in the movie.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been missing from the silver screen for almost two years now, is having some interesting projects in the pipeline this year. Amid these, his upcoming stock market drama The Big Bull is already creating a lot of buzz in the town as it is said to be on the infamous stock market influencer Harshad Mehta. The makers have unveiled interesting posters of the movie with Abhishek suited up as a businessman and it has been piquing the cine buffs interest.

And while the fans are excited about the movie, a recent buzz stated that junior Bachchan will be putting in extra efforts for his role in The Big Bull. According to a report published in Times of India, while the Manmarziyan actor has been doing a lot of research to get into the skin of the character, he will also be putting in some extra kilos to match Harsha Mehta’s appearance. This isn’t all. The media reports also suggested that Abhishek is honing his language skills to get accurate Gujarati accent. To note, this isn’t the first time that Abhishek will be playing a Gujarati on the big screen. In fact, he played the role of a Gujarati man in his 2007 release Guru which one the most successful movies of Abhishek’s career.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is co-produced by . Also starring Ileana D’Cruz and Nikita Dutta, the movie is slated to release on October 23, 2020. Besides, Abhishek is also working in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Red Chillies Production Bob Biswas.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More