The Big Bull: Ileana D’Cruz looks intriguing in her first look poster from Abhishek Bachchan starrer

Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first look of co-star Ileana D’Cruz from The Big Bull, which is intriguing and grabbing attention.
Abhishek Bachchan, who has been missing from the silver screen for almost two years now, is set to return with a bang. The actor will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production The Big Bull and the movie has been making the headlines for more than one reason. While Abhishek’s intense look from the movie as the man who sold dreams to India grabbed a lot of eyeballs, the Manmarziyan star has now shared the first look of his co-star Ileana D’Cruz from The Big Bull.

The poster featured the vivacious lady in a nerdy look. Ileana was seen wearing a black kurta and dupatta and had her specs on while her hair was tied in a bun. She was oozing intriguing vibes with her intense look on her face. Ileana, who will be collaborating with Abhishek for the first time in The Big Bull, is quite excited to be a part of this project. She wrote, “ Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India.”

Take a look at Ileana D’Cruz’s look from The Big Bull:

According to media reports, The Big Bull is said to be based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta who is known for committing many financial crimes and was also involved in India’s biggest stock market scam of 1992. Apparently, Abhishek’s character resembles Harshad Mehta who too was referred to as ‘Big Bull’ during his time. The Big Bull will be helmed by Kookie Gulati and will be released on OTT platforms.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan & Ileana D'Cruz starrer The Big Bull being readied for a digital release

Credits :Instagram

