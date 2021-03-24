The Big Bull Song Ishq Namazaa: Abhishek Bachchan gives a glimpse of first track and it’s all about love

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen romancing Nikita Dutta for the first time in The Big Bull and the first song from the movie gives a sneak peek into their chemistry.

Abhishek Bachchan has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the makers of The Big Bull have released the trailer of the movie early this month. The movie, which has been helmed by Kookie Gulati, is set to revolve around the life and times of Harshad Mehta and the famous scam of 1992. And while the trailer has opened to rave reviews from the audience, the fans are, undoubtedly, waiting to witness junior Bachchan’s charm once again, the Guru star has added to their excitement as he shared the glimpse of the first song from The Big Bull.

Titled as Ishq Namazaa, the song happens to be a love ballad and has been shot on Abhishek and Nikita Dutta. The actor shared the teaser of the song and it was evident that the song is going to be a soothing romantic number. Abhishek also mentioned that the first song from The Big Bull will be out tomorrow, i.e. March 25. Sharing the news on social media, the actor tweeted, “Tomorrow’s market prediction: love at an all-time high #IshqNamazaa” followed by a heart emoticon.

To note, The Big Bull will mark Abhishek’s first collaboration with Nikita and it will be interesting to see how their new pair will fare on the screen. Co-produced by , The Big Bull also features Ileana D’Cruz in the lead and will be having a digital release on April 8 this year.

