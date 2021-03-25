The Big Bull Song Ishq Namazaa Out: Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta’s love ballad is an ode to falling in love

The makers of Big Bull, based on life of Harshad Mehta and the scam of 1992, has dropped the video of the first song today.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is again in the headlines after his next film titled The Big Bull trailer has released. The film is inspired by the life of Harshad Mehta and the famous scam of 1992. The film is already created abuzz in the market and now the makers have dropped the teaser of the first song ‘Ishq Namazaa’. Abhishek Bachchan had also tweeted about the song and also gave a glimpse of the romantic number. The full song has released today.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Abhishek Bachchan wrote,“Aur jabse mile hain, gumshuda hain saara jahan Multiple musical notes #IshqNamazaa, song out now”. The song is a compilation of how their love journey, marriage, and their life. The lyrics are very soothing and will soon tug with your heart. The trailer got mixed reviews from the audience. The fans are waiting to witness junior Bachchan’s charm once again. Previously, director Hansal Mehta had released a web series on the same subject, called Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

In the teaser, Abhishek is seen working very carefully while his partner Nikita Dutta is trying to distract him. She is showering loads of love on him. The actor had shared the teaser of the song on his Twitter handle and Instagram page too.

Watch the song here:

The Big Bull will mark Abhishek’s first collaboration with Nikita and it will be interesting to see how their new pair will fare on the screen. Co-produced by , The Big Bull also features Ileana D’Cruz in the lead and will be having a digital release on April 8 this year.

Also Read: The Big Bull Song Ishq Namazaa: Abhishek Bachchan gives a glimpse of first track and it’s all about love

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Twitter

Share your comment ×