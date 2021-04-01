The Big Bull title track: Abhishek Bachchan's journey to the top gets summed up in a song by CarryMinati

The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, and others is all set to release on April 8, 2021. Ahead of it, the title track is out and it will leave you impressed.

A film that has been in the headlines since the day the trailer was released is Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. The film starring Abhishek in the lead is based on the story of Harshad Mehta and the biggest scam in the history of the Bombay Stock Exchange conducted by him. Now, ahead of the release of the film, the makers have released a new song, The Big Bull Title Track on Thursday and it will surely give you a glimpse of Abhishek aka Hemant's journey to the top with vocals by CarryMinati.

The teaser of the song was released yesterday by Abhishek on his social media handle where he asked in his caption, "Toh taiyaar hain aap log? #TheBigBullTitleTrack, out tomorrow!" Today, the full song is out and it is a new version of CarryMinati's song Yalgaar. The upbeat version mixed with the inspiring lyrics go well with the story being showcased of how Abhishek aka Hemant rises to the top at the Bombay Stock Exchange. Sharing the song on his social media handle, Abhishek wrote, "The Big Bull - Title TrackAafat machayi thi isne market mein, har ek note ki boli iski zubaani hai!Naam yaad rakh lo, one and only #TheBigBull! #TheBigBullTitleTrack out now!."

In the video, we get to see how Abhishek aka Hemant aspires to rise to the top at the stock market and gets the title of 'The Big Bull' upon his success. The earlier song, Ishq Namaaze was a romantic track that showcased the love story between Abhishek's character and his wife essayed by Nikita.

Take a look:

The film is helmed by Kookie Gulati and produced by . The Big Bull's trailer received an overwhelming response and fans loved Abhishek's avatar as a stockbroker. It was compared by many to Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992. However, fans of Abhishek have been excited to see the actor nail the role in his own way in the upcoming film. The Big Bull is all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on April 8, 2021.

