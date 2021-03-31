The Big Bull title track ft Abhishek Bachchan, crooned by Carry Minati all set to drop tomorrow; WATCH teaser

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull is all set for its release. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the film title track.

The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz has created a lot of buzz in recent times. The film which is inspired by the life of Harshad Mehta has already dropped the trailer and has received mixed responses from the movie buffs. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film will be releasing on the digital platform. And today the makers have dropped another video from the film. The teaser of the song ‘Toh taiyaar hain aap log’ has released today and the full song will release tomorrow. The song has been sung by Youtube sensation Carry Minati.

Sharing it to his official Twitter handle, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Toh taiyaar hain aap log? #TheBigBullTitleTrack, out tomorrow! #TheBigBull, releasing on 8th April.” The small video shows the journey of Abhishek Bachchan who is facing problems. The song lyrics are matching with the life story of Abhishek Bachchan. The song is from Carry Minati album Yalgaar. In the film, Abhishek Bachchan will be essaying the role of Hemant Shah. The film also stars Ram Kapoor, Sumit Vats, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta and Lekha Tripathi in pivotal roles. It is being produced by and Anand Pandit.

Director Kookie had said, “Since I had seen it all first-hand, it was easy for me to take the reins of this story. For me, it was important that the authenticity of the story isn’t compromised.”

Coming back to the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan is seen in the role of Hemant Shah. The trailer also shows men in white uniforms, cheques worth millions getting signed and Abhishek in a never before seen avatar.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan OPENS UP on playing Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull: Team made no attempt to whitewash him

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Twitter

Share your comment ×