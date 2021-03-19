The Big Bull Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz’s engaging drama on mother of all scams looks promising

The maker of Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz and Sohum Shah starrer The Big Bull has released the trailer of the film. It will surely remind you of the famous 1992 scam.

After releasing the teaser, the makers of Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull have finally dropped the trailer of the film today. Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film stars Abhishek as a stockbroker who ruled Dalal street like no one before. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the story of the film revolves around the life and times of Harshad Mehta and the famous scam of 1992. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz in the lead role.

In the trailer, Abhishek can be seen nailing the role of Hemant Shah, who is eager to send the Bombay Stock Exchange to new heights and make his mark in the world. There are several shots of the Dalal Streets and Marine Drive in Mumbai. The trailer also shows men in white uniforms, several cheques worth millions getting signed and Abhishek in a never before seen avatar. Talking about the same, director Kookie Gulati told Mid-Day that his entire team, from his DoP to his assistants to the production designer and stylists, pooled in to bring the 80s and 90s alive for the audience.

Check out the Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull trailer here:

Talking about Abhishek’s first look as Hemant Shah, the filmmaker told Mid-Day that his father had forced him to join the stock market, straight out of school. He had worked in the stock market from 1990 to 1992. “Since I had seen it all first-hand, it was easy for me to take the reins of this story. For me, it was important that the authenticity of the story isn’t compromised,” Kookie stated.

The film also stars Ram Kapoor, Sumit Vats, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta and Lekha Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by actor and Anand Pandit. The film is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar on April 8, 2021.

