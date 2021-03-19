  1. Home
The Big Bull Trailer: Netizens laud Abhishek Bachchan’s acting; Some say Pratik Gandhi’s Scam 1992 is endpoint

Abhishek Bachchan has shared the trailer of his upcoming film The Big Bull and the netizens are praising the actor’s brilliant acting skill. While some of them are comparing the trailer with Scam 1992.
42346 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 11:46 am
After raising the curiosity of cine lovers by sharing the teaser of his upcoming The Big Bull, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday dropped an intriguing trailer of the film that sees him becoming the ‘mother of all scams.” Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, Sumit Vats and others in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around the life of Harshad Mehta, whose shocking shifts shook the stock markets of India during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Abhishek Bachchan is playing the role of Hemant Shah, who is a stockbroker. The three-minute-eight-second trailer showcases the story of Hemant, who becomes a trader of the stock market during 1987 in Mumbai and gathers secret information which helps him in his market trading. Later, it leads him to become one of the biggest business tycoons of the stock market. Now, after watching the trailer, netizens are praising Abhishek Bachchan’s brilliant acting skill. However, few of the users are saying that there is no comparison with Pratik Gandhi’s web-series title Scam 1992, which was released on an OTT platform last year.

One user wrote, “This Big Bull trailer looks fantastic Abhishek Bachchan giving vibes of #Guru (2007). Congratulations @CarryMinati for #Yalgaar #BigBullTrailer #AbhishekBachchan @juniorbachchan.”

Another one tweeted, “#TheBigBullTrailer #MotherOfAllScams is rocking,what a great looks & dashing style,powerful & confident dialogue delivery reminds me of #AmitabhBachchan ji in Agneepath #AbhishekBachchan sounds to create history.Once again after Guru @SrBachchan  Sir get ready to watch 100 times.”

Check out other tweets here:

While few people are saying that the Abhishek starrer is not up to the mark. One user wrote, “#TheBigBullTrailer not finding near to #Scam1992 ...no match to #pratikgandhi compare to #AbhishekBachchan ...#carryminati as a bgm. #Scam1992 bgm is faad. It's better to watch #Scam1992 .”

Another user wrote, “Nobody asked for another Harshad Mehta movie. #Scam1992 is the endpoint. #AbhishekBachchan  #TheBigBullTrailer.”

The film Big Bull has been produced by actor Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. It is slated to be released on an OTT platform on April 8.

