  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Big Bull Twitter Review: Netizens divided over the film; Laud Abhishek Bachchan for the act

Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz starrer The Big Bull was released on the OTT platform and netizens are pouring their reviews on Twitter about Abhishek and comparisons with Scam 1992.
Mumbai
The Big Bull Twitter Review: Netizens divided over the film; Laud Abhishek Bachchan for the act
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull became one of his most awaited films to date considering that the makers made the audience wait for 5 extra months to release the film on the same platform. Speculations were being made that Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story stole all the thunder out of the real-life events and presented to the audience in the long format over 10 hours. Prateik Gandhi became the acting sensation of 2020 and the show became a cult with the audience instantly. 

The Big Bull has a mixed word of mouth on Twitter as the netizens are finding themselves divided between Abhishek’s sincerity as a performer where he tried to bring back the magic of Guru but the narrative of the film is lacking fine stitching as it is constantly jumping in time to highlight the events. The film upholds a long timeline of several years just like the show but the big-screen format of 2 hours plus filmmaking might not have been used to its perfection to tell this rather interesting story. 

Take a look at what the audience has to say about the film and Abhishek Bachchan.

The Big Bull is produced by none other than Ajay Devgn who is always a hands-on producer while Ajay and Abhishek have worked together a lot in the past including the blockbuster action-comedy Bol Bachchan directed by Rohit Shetty in 2012. Abhishek was on a bit of a sabbatical from acting for nearly 2 years and he chose Manmarziyaan to return to 70mm, the film worked for Abhishek. Now since the reviews of The Big Bull are slightly less encouraging, the fate of his upcoming film Bob Biswas and Dasvi remains to be seen. 

Also Read| The Big Bull Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan’s film is grey with a tint of hope

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Neetu Kapoor sips on her drumstick soup as she joins the audience in watching Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull
Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull fails to wow fans after Scam 1992; Here’s what Twitterati has to say
The Big Bull title track: Abhishek Bachchan's journey to the top gets summed up in a song by CarryMinati
The Big Bull title track ft Abhishek Bachchan, crooned by Carry Minati all set to drop tomorrow; WATCH teaser
Abhishek Bachchan OPENS UP on playing Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull: Team made no attempt to whitewash him
The Big Bull Song Ishq Namazaa Out: Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta’s love ballad is an ode to falling in love
close