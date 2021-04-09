The Big Bull Twitter Review: Netizens divided over the film; Laud Abhishek Bachchan for the act

Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz starrer The Big Bull was released on the OTT platform and netizens are pouring their reviews on Twitter about Abhishek and comparisons with Scam 1992.

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull became one of his most awaited films to date considering that the makers made the audience wait for 5 extra months to release the film on the same platform. Speculations were being made that Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story stole all the thunder out of the real-life events and presented to the audience in the long format over 10 hours. Prateik Gandhi became the acting sensation of 2020 and the show became a cult with the audience instantly.

The Big Bull has a mixed word of mouth on Twitter as the netizens are finding themselves divided between Abhishek’s sincerity as a performer where he tried to bring back the magic of Guru but the narrative of the film is lacking fine stitching as it is constantly jumping in time to highlight the events. The film upholds a long timeline of several years just like the show but the big-screen format of 2 hours plus filmmaking might not have been used to its perfection to tell this rather interesting story.

Abhishek Bachchan's best act (on par with Guru).. Ileana is in fine form asusual.. good direction but editing could have been better.. that said, this is engaging despite watching the exceptional Scam 1992, definitely worth a one time watch #TheBigBull pic.twitter.com/HlCWjx1Rel — Akshith (@KhiladiRulez) April 8, 2021

@juniorbachchan really comes into his elements when the scam slowly unfolds!!

All in all good portrayal but his character could have been shown a bit more powerful#TheBigBull — Vignesh (@IyerVignesh2) April 8, 2021

Really disappointed with #TheBigBull Completely twisted HM's story to differentiate itself from the web series, for no good reason. It's really sad to see the talent of @juniorbachchan being wasted in such a way.#TheBigBullWatchParty #DisneyPlusHotstar #MotherOfAllScams — Siddharth Alok Mittal (@sidalok7) April 8, 2021

Thanks to #Scam1992 you can fill in the blanks in the shoddily, hurriedly and randomly shot #TheBigBull #TheBigBullWatchParty #thebigbullreview — Big Bang (@MOVIESonRocks) April 8, 2021

Just watched #TheBigBull amazing performance by @juniorbachchan. Well depicted. Song was unnecessary. Gujju toning cud have been better! Some more stock market rallies could have been shown — Vikram R Wagh (@vikramwagh) April 8, 2021

#TheBigBull Really not upto that level, plots were missing as well as movie didn't make sense#Scam1992 — Varun Singh (@AskVarun_Singh) April 8, 2021

@juniorbachchan #TheBigBull shows again that you are the Guru of the upcoming years in cinema, too bad the screenplay and dialogues could not create the necessary Dhoom on this one. hope to see you in a movie which can match up to your calibre soon best wishes — Pradnesh Naik (@psn_jr) April 8, 2021

The Big Bull is produced by none other than who is always a hands-on producer while Ajay and Abhishek have worked together a lot in the past including the blockbuster action-comedy Bol Bachchan directed by Rohit Shetty in 2012. Abhishek was on a bit of a sabbatical from acting for nearly 2 years and he chose Manmarziyaan to return to 70mm, the film worked for Abhishek. Now since the reviews of The Big Bull are slightly less encouraging, the fate of his upcoming film Bob Biswas and Dasvi remains to be seen.

