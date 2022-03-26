Big bully Mehr: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi share cute video of their baby daughter; Malaika Arora says 'so cute'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are proud parents to two kids Mehr and Guriq. Mehr and Guriq are the proud children of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November 2018 and their second child, a baby boy, in October of last year. Since then, Neha and Angad have been showering their admirers with gorgeous photos and videos of their adorable kids. Just on Friday, Angad shared a super adorable video of Mehr as she played with her friends and we can’t stop ‘aww-ing’.

In the clip that Angad took, we could see baby Mehr’s back to us as she interacted with her friend. In her two pigtails, we had to resist the urge to squish her cheeks virtually. Adorably, she pushed her friend, the little boy to stand up. Thus, as Angad shared the video, he hilariously wrote, “Sitting and bullying boys in football class!!! Naughty girl mehr!!!” The reel instantly became viral as people from all over couldn’t resist the cuteness. Even Malaika Arora sweetly commented, “So cute”. On the other hand, as Neha shared it on her Instagram story, she funnily called her little girl, “Big bully mehr! Naughtygirl mehr.”

Check Angad's video HERE

Check Neha's story HERE:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neha Dhupia is currently basking in the success of her latest movie ‘A Thursday’. The star cast of the film was highly appreciated for their performance. Apart from Neha, the movie features Yami Gautam, Karanvir Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. For the unversed, A Thursday is the story of playschool teacher Naina (Yami Gautam) who takes as many as 16 kids hostage and demands Rs 50 crore and a meeting with the Prime Minister (Dimple Kapadia).

