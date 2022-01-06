Big Fam: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny get on a video call, wish Isabelle Kaif 'Happy Birthday'; See PIC

On Thursday, January 6, Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif turned a year older. However, on the special occasion, it seems that the Kaif sisters couldn’t meet each other. But the entire family met on a video call to extend sweet birthday wishes to the birthday girl. Katrina Kaif also took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their virtual celebration.

In the photo, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen smiling, meanwhile her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal was also seen in attendance. The video call was also joined by some of Isabelle’s close friends. While sharing the picture of their virtual meeting, Katrina said, “Happy happy happiest Isabelle Kaif - this is the year that will shower all the love, light and happiness on u.” Take a look at it below:

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram to wish her sister-in-law by sharing a stunning picture of Isabelle Kaif. In the photo, Kaif was seen donning a casual attire which was completed with a Star Wars cap. While wishing her a ‘Happy birthday’, Vicky also revealed the cute nickname that he’s given Isabelle. He wrote, “Happiest birthday, Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today!”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 9, 2021. After the wedding ceremony, Isabelle welcomed her brother-in-law in the sweetest way. While sharing a picture of the couple from their wedding, Isabelle said, “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever.” In terms of work, Isabelle Kaif made her Bollywood debut alongside Sooraj Pancholi in Time to Dance.

