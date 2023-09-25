'Big hugs from Chief to little...': Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to video of kid dressed as Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two blockbusters this year with Pathaan and Jawan. The latter was released recently and has entered the 1000 crore club globally at the box office. Amid its warm response, SRK has been taking to Twitter to thank his fans who have showered love on the Atlee directorial. He recently came across one such cute fan on the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan responds to a kid dressed as Jawan

Today, on September 25th, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of a kid with his face covered in bandages, just like his character in Jawan. The user wrote, "@iamsrk How's the look of a little jawan? and the background score means "Good to go chief." In response, SRK tweeted: "Very sweet!!! Big hugs from Chief to little #Jawan"

Check out the tweet:

Fans rush to Gaiety Galaxy to celebrate Jawan's BO success

Recently, several fans of SRK rushed to Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai to celebrate Jawan's success. A huge crowd of people was seen dancing and cheering outside the theatre to commemorate the film's entry into the 1000-crore club. Shah Rukh's earlier release, the action thriller Pathaan, had also grossed over 1000 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan. The film stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Upon release, it received the biggest box-office opening for any Bollywood film in history. After this, SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film is based on the issue of illegal immigration and is slated to be released during the Christmas week of December this year.

SRK to organize Jawan shows for charity

Recently, during an ask SRK session, a user asked the superstar if he plans to do any charity after Jawan's success. In response, he wrote: "Yeah the whole family has been saying it. Will start with all our partners that Meer Foundation works with to show everyone the film. Being an entertainer if I can make all of them smile it will be most satisfying. Telling @RedChilliesEnt just now. Tks for the idea. #Jawan"

