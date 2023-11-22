‘Big moments need grounding’: Vir Das poses with International Emmy next to a dishwasher stand; here’s why

Yesterday, we woke up to the news of a historic win at the International Emmy Awards 2023, with Vir Das winning the award for Vir Das: Landing, in the Comedy category. He became the first Indian comedian to achieve this feat. The award for the Comedy category was a tie, with Derry Girls Season 3 also receiving the recognition. Post the award ceremony, Vir Das shared about his ‘grounding’ moment, and while doing so, he recalled that he was once a dishwasher.

Vir Das recalls he was once a dishwasher as he poses with Emmy trophy in kitchen

Vir Das took to his Instagram account last night to post a few pictures in which he is posing with his International Emmy Award trophy, in the kitchen. He wrote that he and his team were walking through the kitchen to the press room. When they walked by the dishwasher stand, his manager reminded him he was once a dishwasher.

Vir Das stopped by the dishwasher stand to click a few pictures, holding the Emmy trophy in his hand. In the text over the picture, Vir Das wrote, “So. Big moments need grounding. We win an Emmy. We're walking through the kitchen to the press room. We walk by the dishwasher stand. My manager Reg says, “You remember you were once a dishwasher right? This is where you take a photo.” My fav photo of the night.”

Check out his post below!

In his caption, Vir Das wrote that while the picture isn’t the most glamorous one, it is still his favorite photo from the memorable night. “Eyes completely closed. It ain’t glam…Still fav photo of the night. Also who leaves a random glass out like that? @regthetiger @akasharma83,” he wrote.

Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar congratulate Vir Das for his International Emmy win

Priyanka Chopra commented on Vir’s post, and wrote, “Congratulations my friend,” along with a heart-eyed emoji. Zoya Akhtar wrote, “So so happy for you.” Monica Dogra commented, “Impressive!”

Vir Das’ post won hearts on the Internet, and one Instagram user wrote, “this is beautiful and super grounding Congratulations! The journey that people don’t really talk about. This is amazing!” while another one commented, “That dishwasher guy is now a Emmy awardee.”

ALSO READ: International Emmys 2023: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and more are PROUD of Ektaa Kapoor-Vir Das