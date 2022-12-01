Big News: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty reunite for 'Singham Again'

Rohit Shetty's police universe is one of the most loved franchises in Bollywood. It all started with Singham in 2011 with Ajay Devgn in the lead, then came Singham Returns, followed by Simmba and Sooryavanshi, which was released in 2021. Ever since fans have eagerly awaited Ajay to unite again with Rohit for the third part of Singham. Now, it's finally happening as the filmmaker will be soon reuniting with Ajay Devgn for another part of Singham allegedly titled Singham Again.

The news was confirmed by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on his social media handle. “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever – #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa,” tweeted Adarsh. Meanwhile, Rohit and Ajay are yet to officially share the news with their fans.

Fans react to Singham Again news

Reacting to the news, fans couldn't keep calm and shared their excitement in the comments section. A user wrote: "Yes waited so long to here this." Another user said: "Blockbuster on the way." While a third user said: "It will be the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood."

Rohit Shetty on Singham 3

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit informed that the prep work for Singham 3 has already begun. He said: "We have already started working on Singham 3. It has been a long time since I made an out-and-out Singham film. We start the shoot next year in April. Ajay Sir is busy with his commitments and I am also busy with Cirkus. So, by April, we will start Singham 3. It is going to be the biggest cop universe ever that we have made till date."

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn work front

On the work front, Rohit looking forward to Cirkus. He is also directing the Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra. Ajay, on the other hand, will star next in Bholaa and Maidaan.