The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh is afraid of getting a ‘lappad’ from Deepika Padukone for THIS reason

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of B-town. These two always manage to make heads turn with their sizzling chemistry be it on-screen or off-screen. Well, their social media banters are always too cute and fans can never get enough of it. We all know that Ranveer is all set to host a reality game show The Big Picture. Before the show begins, Colors TV shared a promo of the actor answering some questions and out of it one was about Deepika for which the actor had a hilarious reaction.

The promo has Ranveer Singh sitting on a couch and made to face several questions about his Instagram posts. One of the pictures shown to him was that of him and his lovely wife Deepika Padukone and the actor was asked where was that pic taken? He was also given 4 options to answer this question. The picture was actually taken on the couple’s first wedding anniversary and these two posed outside a temple. Ranveer was asked to guess the temple's name. The actor said Deepika would hit him if he doesn't get the name right. “I should know, obviously I should know otherwise I'll get a lappad (slap) when I get back home,” Ranveer said in Hindi.

Narrating the incident Ranveer Singh said, “Basically, Deepika and I thought we should do something special on our first anniversary. As you know, our life is similar to 2 States (Chetan Bhagat's novel). Her family is from Bengaluru, mine is from Mumbai. So we thought since it's our first anniversary, why don't we visit both places. We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we visited the temple seen in the picture, which is Tirupati temple,” he added. Ranveer also said that had he not known it, his ‘wife will hit’ him. “Come on, husband of the century,” he called himself after getting the answer right.

Take a look:

