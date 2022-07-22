Big win for Bhushan Kumar as he bags the National Film Award for Toolsidas Junior, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The final list of winners of the esteemed 68th National Film Award is out and it's a moment of pride for producer Bhushan Kumar as his films; Toolsidas Junior, Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior and Saina won awards! Toolsidas Junior won the award for Best Feature Film Hindi and the child actor Varun Buddhadeb gets special jury mention too, for Saina, Manoj Muntashir bagged the award for Best Lyrics and Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior was bestowed with the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment along with Ajay Devgn winning Best Actor(shared) and the Best Costume Designer award which was conceptualised by Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla.

The films were visual spectacles with powerful storylines, exceptional performances and par excellence direction. Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior was a blockbuster hit and the VFX of the magnum opus was par excellence.

Beaming with joy on this significant win and a hattrick at the prestigious award show, Bhushan Kumar shares, “This is definitely a moment of pride and honour for the entire team of T-Series. It is a surreal feeling and I'm grateful to everyone who has blessed us with immense love for these films. The hard work, sweat and tears that has gone into each of these projects has been realised and winning at a prestigious award show such as this, for not only one but for three of our films is a momentous occasion which I will cherish for the rest of my life. A big thank you to all the teams, the dynamic directors and the powerful performers of each of these films!”

It’s a mammoth win for Bhushan Kumar and with this hattrick we can only expect him to reach greater heights in the world of entertainment.