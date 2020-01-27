Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla fans are back at it, trend #PureHeartSid in support of him

Bigg Boss 13 fans have taken to twitter and well, they are at it once again as Sidharth Shukla fans are trending #PureHeartSid. Read out Tweets here.

Bigg Boss 13 is definitely one of the most trending seasons and himself has gone on to admit how this season has been a huge success and while the celebrity reality show is one of the most talked about since forever, the contestants only add to the charm. And with the advent of social media, there's an only additional conversation about the show as well as the contestants, and rightly so. While fans remain divided in their opinion, they seem to find new ways to support their favourites.

And one of the finest ways is fans taking to Twitter to trend the finest of hashtags expressing their support. And now, taking to Twitter, fans have all come out in support of Sidharth Shukla and are trending #PureHeartSid highlighting moments when he has been a first class player. This is just another instance of fans extensively supporting Sidharth, and in fact, he has been receiving a lot of love from the entertainment world as well, with the likes of Vindu Dara Singh, Sambhavana Seth, and many others supporting him.

He is very logical person. No one can compete with Sid in logic. But don't know in emotions he always failed and getting betrayed by almost everyone he trusted What to do we can be intelligent but sometimes feelings don't have anything to do with the intelligence#PureHeartSid pic.twitter.com/VB2Qo0ZKUQ — chethan 11Million+ For Sid (@Whateve29013404) January 27, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma's brother Akash reveals his advice for sister, Paras Chhabra & others)

Meanwhile, Sidharth has also been in the news as coming out in his support will be none other than Vikas Gupta. This week will see family and friends visit the housemates and the likes of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana and many others enter the house.

Credits :Twitter

Read More