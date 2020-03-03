Bigg Boss 12 contestants Deepak Thakur, Roshmi Banik and Saba Khan REUNITE at Somi Khan's sister's wedding

Here's what happened when Bigg Boss 12 contestants' reunited at a recent wedding. Take a look.

While we're still trying to get over Bigg Boss 13, there's some news coming in from its previous season. Yes, we're talking about Bigg Boss season 12. Wondering why? Well, BB 12 contestants Deepak Thakur, Roshmi Banik, Saba Khan, and Somi Khan recently had a reunion of sorts. It all happened at Somi Khan's sister Sana's wedding in Jaipur, where all were present to bless the newlywed couple and reminisce their good old days in 's show. They not only got clicked together but also had a gala time.

Deepak took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of this sudden and planned reunion, taking everyone down their memory lanes. While the beautiful divas were seen dressed in all traditional, Deepak kept in cool in black casuals. He posed with all of them and took multiple photos to cherish forever. He captioned the same as, 'It's all about Khan sisters #Sana ki shadi, Shadi me Dhamal,Pahuche hain Bihar se door,Masti krenge bharpoor in The Pink City Jaipur.' Well, keeping to the theme, Somi and Roshmi looked extremely pretty in their pink outfits, while Saba kept in subtle in white. As soon as Deepak posted the pictures, another housemate from BB 12, Surbhi Rana, couldn't stop gushing over them, and comment saying,'Haaye!' Saba and Somi also reciprocated to Deepak's sweet gesture and a caption with smiles.

Take a look at BB 12 inmates reunion here:

For the unversed, during his stint in the house, Deepak tried to woo Somi. He also expressed having feelings for her, but their romance never took off, and they became best friends. While Deepak was among the top three finalists, Dipika Kakar lifted the trophy defeating Sreesanth. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

