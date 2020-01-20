Bigg Boss 13: After Asim Riaz gets into an ugly fight with Sidharth Shukla, Latter's fans trend #Evictedasim

Sidharth Shukla fans have come out in his support after Asim Riaz is seen pushing him aggressively in the Bigg Boss 13 preview video. Here's what they have to say.
6444 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: After Asim Riaz gets into an ugly fight with Sidharth Shukla, Latter's fans trend #Evictedasim
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We're only a month away from Bigg Boss 13 finale, but the fight's in the house don't seem to stop. While all of us were hoping that after an emotional family week, the contestants will live peacefully like a family, this only seems like a distant dream as there again erupts a fight between the two hardcore rivals Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the friends turned foes again will again enter into a war with each other. In the preview video, well see that Asim and Sidharth will stand at loggerheads and things turn nasty after the former indulges in physical violence.  All this happens when Sidharth blames Asim for being an unfair sanchalak (moderator) cheating during the task in a bid to save Vishal Aditya Singh.

In the task, Sidharth notices that Vishal and Asim are playing unfairly as he saw Vishal get off the horse before the buzzer rings. He confronts Asim about the same, to which he replies that he is the moderator and only he will decide what is wrong and right. Asim's attitude doesn't go down well with Sidharth and he leaves the area saying we'll see how to take unfair decisions now. Asim also doesn't stop and says, 'Dekh lena.' Asim's attitude agitates Sidharth who again approaches him and threatens him to meet him outside the outside. Asim doesn't bow down and challenges him to show his power here. He also goes on to say, 'Don't show me your big eyes, I will prick them. (Aankhein noch lunga teri). 

If you think things will stop only at verbal war, you're wrong, Asim loses cool and pushes Sidharth aggressively, leaving him utterly infuriated. Now, this ugly fight between the two is getting viral and fans of Sidharth Shukla have come out to show their support. They are of the opinion that Asim is purposely provoking Sidharth and some others are also demanding his eviction for getting physical. To show their stand by the thick and think of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, fans have started trending #Evictedasim. 

Check out tweets from Sidharth Shukla's fans against Asim Riaz: 

What are your thoughts about the same? Do you think Asim intentionally instigates Sidharth? It would be interesting to see how Salman Khan reacts to this ugly spat between the two. Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 January 19, 2020 Written Update: Ugly spat between Mahira & Rashami; No elimination this weekend
 

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement