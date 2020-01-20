Bigg Boss 13: After Asim Riaz gets into an ugly fight with Sidharth Shukla, Latter's fans trend #Evictedasim

Sidharth Shukla fans have come out in his support after Asim Riaz is seen pushing him aggressively in the Bigg Boss 13 preview video. Here's what they have to say.

We're only a month away from Bigg Boss 13 finale, but the fight's in the house don't seem to stop. While all of us were hoping that after an emotional family week, the contestants will live peacefully like a family, this only seems like a distant dream as there again erupts a fight between the two hardcore rivals Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the friends turned foes again will again enter into a war with each other. In the preview video, well see that Asim and Sidharth will stand at loggerheads and things turn nasty after the former indulges in physical violence. All this happens when Sidharth blames Asim for being an unfair sanchalak (moderator) cheating during the task in a bid to save Vishal Aditya Singh.

In the task, Sidharth notices that Vishal and Asim are playing unfairly as he saw Vishal get off the horse before the buzzer rings. He confronts Asim about the same, to which he replies that he is the moderator and only he will decide what is wrong and right. Asim's attitude doesn't go down well with Sidharth and he leaves the area saying we'll see how to take unfair decisions now. Asim also doesn't stop and says, 'Dekh lena.' Asim's attitude agitates Sidharth who again approaches him and threatens him to meet him outside the outside. Asim doesn't bow down and challenges him to show his power here. He also goes on to say, 'Don't show me your big eyes, I will prick them. (Aankhein noch lunga teri).

If you think things will stop only at verbal war, you're wrong, Asim loses cool and pushes Sidharth aggressively, leaving him utterly infuriated. Now, this ugly fight between the two is getting viral and fans of Sidharth Shukla have come out to show their support. They are of the opinion that Asim is purposely provoking Sidharth and some others are also demanding his eviction for getting physical. To show their stand by the thick and think of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, fans have started trending #Evictedasim.

Check out tweets from Sidharth Shukla's fans against Asim Riaz:

Evicte This Shit .

I was never saw this type of guy Chuslet

Kutta#Evictedasim — Bhushan Chaudhari (@Bhushan30112575) January 20, 2020

Hum tum log ka alag bigboss chal raha hai.

Kam karo khud ka bigboss karo aur sirf usko hi contestent le lo.

Are you watching the show with closed eyes??#Evictedasim#ChartbusterSid — Aswini kumar Jena (@Aswinik62250177) January 20, 2020

#SorryNotSorry @imrealasim is looking very negative in the precap of next episode @BiggBoss . It’s not cool that he’s not being correct as sanchalak. #VishalAdityaSingh totally stood up.

But let’s see what happens tom... — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 19, 2020

When sid provked by Chuslet nd gang and he pushed asim he get nominated for two weeks and now asim pushed sid without any provocation , dekhte h ab@ @BiggBoss kya saja dete h ya partiality krte h.....@ColorsTV@EndemolShineIND #Evictedasim — MR NEXS (@MRNexss) January 20, 2020

Atleast now asim stop targeting sid #Evictedasim — iamkevin (@kevinbk5) January 19, 2020

Rash hates #SidharthShukla for no reason and always picks the worst excuses for picking on someone. After seeing her confession in the recent 'SidRa' thing I was starting to like her. But now I see she's still garbage.#MahiraYouAreStrong #ChartbusterSid #EvictedAsim — RiA Cherry (@lilyflowerangel) January 19, 2020

We can’t tolerate him he is such a pain ,yeh insaan hi nehi hai,itna fake, itna jhoota kase ho sakta hai nd some idiots support him like seriously or @realumerriaaz umrao jaan ka paid page support karta hai #Evictedasim — shreosi roy barman (@roy_shreosi) January 20, 2020

Asim n his brother both are so cheap and shameless...asim cheats inside d house n his brother is promoting his snake brother by making fake profiles of celebrities n what not....dumb n dumber...#Evictedasim #ChartbusterSid — Shivani (@Shivani32945776) January 19, 2020

Siddharth shukla has a proper game. He have shown all shades ..what asim is doing I m nt getting..poke krne k alawa aur sid se jhagda krne k alawa aur kuch kar lo..#Evictedasim — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharthshukkla) January 19, 2020

What are your thoughts about the same? Do you think Asim intentionally instigates Sidharth? It would be interesting to see how reacts to this ugly spat between the two. Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

