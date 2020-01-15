Bigg Boss 13: After five weeks, Salman Khan's show gets another extension of two weeks? Find Out

As per latest social media buzz, Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is all set to get another extension. Read deets inside.

Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most successful seasons of the show, and its popularity is just the proof. From breaking records on Online TRP charts to placing itself in the Top 10 list of most viewed shows on Indian Television, the 'tedha season' is creating a lot of storm. It was only in November that the makers of the show, surprised fans by extending it for five more weeks. Now, it is time for BB fans to rejoice again as 's show is all set to receive another big extension. Yes you read that right!

According to latest social media buzz, the controversial show has been extended for two weeks further. Yes, you will now be able to enjoy the show for two weeks more. It means that the show will conclude in February end. As per gossip mills, the Bigg Boss 13's finale date has been pushed from February 16 to February 28 this year. With the scaling TRPs and innumerable discussion online by fans, the makers have decided to take this decision. However, there has been no confirmations yet either by the channel or the makers of the show. If rumours are to be believed, the makers are trying to convince host Salman Khan for the same and are yet to receive any confirmation from him.

Well, if this happens, the thirteen season will be written down in the history of the controversial show. For the unversed, when BB 13, got its first extension there were speculations that Salman will leave the show mid-way owing to his prior commitments of shooting his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, it would be interesting to see, if Dabangg Khan will give a nod for hosting this extended period or not.

This news is definitely going to make Bigg Boss 13 fans happy, as they will now get to see their favorite contestants for a longer time. For the unversed, it must be noted that after Bigg Boss season 8 (Gautam Gulati's season), BB 13 is going to be the longest season ever. Are you excited to know what will happen in this extended journey and how the dynamics of the house will change? Did this news make you happy or sad? Also considering all the aggression that has been going on in the house, do you think this is a wise decision? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

