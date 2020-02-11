Bigg Boss 13: After John Cena, Salman Khan's former co star Zareen Khan roots for Asim Riaz to win the show

Salman Khan's former co star Zareen Khan is all praises for Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz and wants him to bag the trophy this season. Take a look.

Just a few days left and the Bigg Boss 13 finale will be upon us. Yes, the race to the grand finale has kick-started in full swing. While the contestants are tensed inside the house, their family members and supporters outside are leaving no stone unturned to create a hype and gather votes for them. While everyone is putting their best foot forward, looks like Asim Riaz is getting all the goodies. It was only yesterday that WWE star John Cena shared a picture of the Kashmiri model on his Instagram handle leaving everyone surprised and making him an international face.

Well, now Asim has another star rooting for him. And it is none other than 's former co star Zareen Khan. Yes, the pretty actress is all praises for Asim and is in full support of him to win the show. Yesterday, Zareen on her Instagram handle revealed that she wants Asim to win the BB 13 trophy. All this happened when a fan asked Zareen in a 'Question and Answer' segment, if she thinks Asim Riaz will win Bigg Boss 13. To which the actress replied, 'He should na.' Zareen's prompt reply proves that she is all hearts for the handsome hunk and wishes him to be the winner of the 'tedha' season. Asim Riaz's brorther Umar Riaz was elated to see Zareen's reply and shared it on his Twitter handle.

Takea look at Zareen's wish here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you also want Asim Riaz to win BB 13? Who do you think will take home the BB 13 trophy? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

