Bigg Boss 13: After Katrina Kaif, Fans compare Shehnaaz Gill to Alia Bhatt; Here's Why

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab Ki Katrina is now being compared to Gully Boy star and Filmfare award winner Alia Bhatt. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, or should be call her Punjab Ki . The singer-model made many heads turn for her innocent and cute andaaz on the show. While before BB 13 many did not know who Shehnaaz was, but the show has made her complete star. Right from the very beginning, when she set her foot on the stage until the BB 13 finale night, the singer made her presence felt in ever inch. She has had quite a roller coaster journey.

From her 'attachment' to Sidharth Shukla to her 'flipper' attitude, Sana has gained the limelight, and created a special place in everyone's heart. Whether it is about standing up with her instincts, or talking to crows, or dancing to the morning song or making fall for cuteness, Shehnaaz Gill has proved to be a complete entertainer. While many housemates address her lovingly as Sana, for the world she is 'Punjabi Katrina Kaif,' rightly said so by host Salman himself.

But looks like now fans have a new name for her, 'Punjab Ki .' No, we're not making this up. Fans have started comparing Shehnaaz to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. A collage picture of the two have been doing rounds on social media, where both are seen sharing the same expression, of making a heart. Fans feel that both have the equal amount of cuteness in them and called them 'Entertainment Queens.'

Take a look at the picture here:

Talking about Alia Bhatt, the young actress is currently soaring high on her film Gully Boy also starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi which is directed by Zoya Akhtar winning trophies at the Filmfare Awards 2020. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

