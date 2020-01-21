Bigg Boss 13: After Paras Chhabra called Akanksha 'clingy' on Weekend Ka Vaar, Puri shares a cryptic post

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, Paras Chhabra took Mahira Sharma's side and called girlfriend Akanksha Puri, 'clingy'. Now, looks like the actress has replied to the comment with a cryptic post. Take a look.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, we saw spilling some personal secrets from Paras Chhabra's life to warn Mahira Sharma of her closeness with the actor. While Mahira was already aware about Paras' private life, Chhabra quite did not like Salman bringing out his girlfriend Akanksha Puri's name. Giving clarifications of the allegations put in by the Dabanng actor, Paras went on to make some shocking revelations about his relationship, which startled everyone.

Paras revealed that he wanted to get separated from her and asked her for break-up even before entering the BB 13 house. However, Akanksha but never agreed for the split. He also that she is clingy and thus doesn't want to part ways with him. Upon listening all this, Salman questioned Paras that if this is the case, why is he taking help from her as she is for his clothes, perfumes, shoes and rent. To which he replied that he has never asked for any favours, but will return them as soon as he gets out of the house.

Though Akanksha has always supported Paras in his game, she expressed her displeasure over her boyfriends growing closeness to Mahira in the show. Now, after all this personal drama, Akanksha is out with a reaction. But, she has not said anything directly, rather sent a message with a cryptic post, making us think what is happening.

Take a look at Akanksha's post:

In the end, I want to be able to say, I gave it all I could, I gave it my best #timetofly #beingme #akankshapuri pic.twitter.com/HHzljKdl4E — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 18, 2020

Well, Akanksha's silence on the whole drama only has us thinking what is going on in her mind. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Mahira will be the reason behind Paras and Akanksha's breakup? Let us know in the comment section below.

