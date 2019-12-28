Bigg Boss 13: After Rohit Shetty confronts Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, fans initiate a war on Twitter

As Rohit Shetty intervened in Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight on Bigg Boss 13, it sparked a fan war on Twitter with fans supporting their favourite contestant.

Just when you think that things are going smooth on Bigg Boss 13, the makers come up with another mind-boggling twist on the show which brings new fireworks in the house. Recently, we have seen that Sidharth Sukla and Asim Riaz’s fight taking an ugly turn and the once BFFs turned into arch rivals on the show. And now, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode is coming with an interesting segment wherein Rohit Shetty will be entering the BB house to confront Sidharth and Asim.

In fact, a promo of this special episode has been going viral on social media wherein Rohit will be talking about the changed equation between Asim and Sidharth. The renowned filmmaker was seen asking Asim to work on his image and also slammed him for accusing the show being partial towards Sidharth. On the other hand, Rohit also spoke about their friendship on the show which left Sidharth, who is touted as BB13’s angry young man, in tears. While the promo got the audience excited about the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, it also instigated a fan war between Sidharth and Asim’s fan on Twitter.

A certain section believed that Asim is being constantly bullied on the show. They stated that the model is often left alone when he gets bullied. The fans even started trending #StopBullyingAsim to support Asim on Bigg Boss 13 and said that he is a big threat to everyone’s game in the house.

"Kisi ko nhi pach raha ki mai yahan baitha hu, pach nhi rahi meri izzat" Asim speaking facts here.

From HMs to @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND nobody is able to digest Asim's increasing popularity. Asim Riaz is a big threat to their game. #StopBullyingAsim pic.twitter.com/eJ9eroKLMR — (@drishtiiiiiiiii) December 28, 2019

So biased makers got Rohit Shetty to make Asim realise channel is fair and they decide to add a different clip in promo potraying that bhukla crying in front of Rohit Shetty Crocodile tears by thukla in order to gain sympathy

Shame on shoekla n colors team#StopBullyingAsim pic.twitter.com/qWBrYimLQW — Alisha #AsimRiaz (@Alisha_BB13) December 28, 2019

Rohit to #AsimRiaz - "Aisa nhi hai ki #SidharthShukla ko favour kar rahe hai.bhul jao ki partiality ho rhi hai" They sent Rohit specially to clarify there's to favoritism & biasedness is going on. So now u know 100% biasedness is going on!#StopBullyingAsim@ColorsTV #bb13 — BEATS #AsimRiaz (@BeatS_Reloaded) December 28, 2019

Asim has always been targetted but continues playing like a lion! After all SHER AKELA HI AATA HAI #StopBullyingAsim pic.twitter.com/bqISIaNH1e — sonia (@monanazir786) December 28, 2019

On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla, who enjoys a massive fan following, also became the top trends. Soon another trend was witnessed on the micro-blogging site Twitter as #AlwaysByYourSideSid. Fans slammed Asim for backstabbing Sidharth who stood by his side like a rock. They also called the Dil Se Dil Tak actor the real Khiladi of the show.

If Astin and other housemates can instigate, provoke, abuse, physically fight, and play victim card without being victim then why always all fingers point towards #SiddharthShukla and he still fights alone. #SiddharthShukla real khiladi of @BiggBoss 13.#AlwaysByYourSideSid https://t.co/p4dmO6RS8r — Parth Ambhorkar (@ambhorkarparth) December 28, 2019

He nurtured you, you backstabbed him! He loved you, You planned against him! He made you realize your strength, you targeted his weakness!#Assim, Sid may forgive you but we Sidhearts will never forget these tears. You deserve only love champ!#AlwaysByYourSideSid pic.twitter.com/RGiRZdsD9N — Akshay (@AkshayBb13) December 28, 2019

#AlwaysByYourSideSid

Never done back bitching

Always talk straight to the point

Man of his words ....standing alone like warrior...the only #KingSidharthShukla@BB13Official@ColorsTV — VIJAY SINGH (@VIJAYSI45543747) December 28, 2019

We could see how shocked and disturbed he was when Asim was getting fake evicted, But unfortunately Asim did not see that love ever. #AlwaysByYourSideSid https://t.co/6O1CNpK7qJ — katie17 (@katie1749689223) December 28, 2019

Well, while the Twitter war is on among the fans, we wonder if Rohit Shetty’s intervention will bring the old friends back together.

Credits :Twitter

Read More