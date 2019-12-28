Bigg Boss 13: After Rohit Shetty confronts Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, fans initiate a war on Twitter

As Rohit Shetty intervened in Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight on Bigg Boss 13, it sparked a fan war on Twitter with fans supporting their favourite contestant.
Just when you think that things are going smooth on Bigg Boss 13, the makers come up with another mind-boggling twist on the show which brings new fireworks in the house. Recently, we have seen that Sidharth Sukla and Asim Riaz’s fight taking an ugly turn and the once BFFs turned into arch rivals on the show. And now, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode is coming with an interesting segment wherein Rohit Shetty will be entering the BB house to confront Sidharth and Asim.

In fact, a promo of this special episode has been going viral on social media wherein Rohit will be talking about the changed equation between Asim and Sidharth. The renowned filmmaker was seen asking Asim to work on his image and also slammed him for accusing the show being partial towards Sidharth. On the other hand, Rohit also spoke about their friendship on the show which left Sidharth, who is touted as BB13’s angry young man, in tears. While the promo got the audience excited about the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, it also instigated a fan war between Sidharth and Asim’s fan on Twitter.

A certain section believed that Asim is being constantly bullied on the show. They stated that the model is often left alone when he gets bullied. The fans even started trending #StopBullyingAsim to support Asim on Bigg Boss 13 and said that he is a big threat to everyone’s game in the house.

On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla, who enjoys a massive fan following, also became the top trends. Soon another trend was witnessed on the micro-blogging site Twitter as #AlwaysByYourSideSid. Fans slammed Asim for backstabbing Sidharth who stood by his side like a rock. They also called the Dil Se Dil Tak actor the real Khiladi of the show.

Well, while the Twitter war is on among the fans, we wonder if Rohit Shetty’s intervention will bring the old friends back together.

