Bigg Boss 13: After Salman Khan bashes Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana supports latter; Says, ' I'm proud of you'

After Salman Khan bashed Asim Riaz in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim's ladylove Himanshi Khurana has come out in his support. Here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 13 has become a rage on social media and no one is leaving a chance to express their opinions about the ongoing 'tedha' season. Yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar created another storm on social media as host bashed Rashami Deai and Asim Riaz for their behaviour in the week. While he asked Rashami to leave the house, he lashed out at Asim for constantly picking fights with everyone and getting Shukla's late father in the heated argument. Salman was seen bashing Asim and said, 'Asim you are so bloody irritating right now. You think you're entertaining? You are looking like a nag. An irritating nag."

Salman Khan's opinion did not go down well with Asim Riaz's fans on social media, who decided to hit back and support the Kashmiri model by trending #ViewersChoiceAsim. They put in their best foot forward to prove that Asim is audiences favourite. And after Salman Khan bashing Asim Riaz, another Asim fan (who is very close to him) has come out in the handsome hunk's support. Yes, we're talking about none other than Asim's ladylove from BB 13, Himanshi Khurana. Yesterday, Himanshi took to her Twitter account and extended support for his bestie in his time of difficulty. Going against Salman Khan, she stated that she is extremely proud of Asim Riaz's game inside the controversial house. She further added that come what may be the situation, she will always stand by his side and back him.

Proud of you asim .........I’ll be by your side always #ViewersChoiceAsim — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 4, 2020

In a following tweet, Himanshi also congratulated Asim's fan army for tremulously supporting him and making him the top trend on Twitter. She was filled with the love and support the Kashimir model-actor is receiving from all over. This is not the first time, Himansh has spoken about Asim after her eviction. Only a few days ago, Himanshi had tweeted that she can't see Asim crying in the house.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Salman Khan was right in lashing out at Asim Riaz? Is it a fair play? Who's side are you on, Sidharth Shukla or Aism Riaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

