Bigg Boss 13: After Salman Khan BLAMES Asim Riaz for Himanshi Khurana's breakup, Fans trend #IStandByAsim

In last night's episode of WKV, Salman Khan pointed fingers at Asim Riaz for being the reason behind Himanshi Khurana's breakup. Here's how the Kashmiri boy's fans have reacted to Dabangg Khan's allegations.

Asim Riaz might not be known to many before, but the Jammu and Kashmir model sure has a huge fan base now, all thanks to Bigg Boss 13. He is considered to be one of the strongest players of 's show and is showered with immense love by his fans almost each day. Today, it seems to be just another day for Asim's fans as they have taken to Twitter to trend their favourite BB 13 contestant once again. Asim's fans have always come out in his support and have spoke up at the slightest of discomfort or biasness brought before him. Today, they have yet another reason for making him the top trend as they feel he has been wronged by none other than Salman Khan himself.

Yes, Asim's fans are angry and upset with host Salman, who seemed to have bashed Asim in last night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and all this happened because of Punjabi model-actress Himanshi Khurana. Well yesterday, Salman gave Asim Himanshi's message and revealed that she has not got married yet. Everything was hail and hearty, until Salman blamed Asim for being the reason behind Himanshi's breakup with her boyfriend. He said that the guy called it off with Himanshi as he did not like what was happening between her and Asim in the house.

Salman also went on to say that he was wrong in loving someone who was already in a committed relationship and had marriage on her mind. Salman said, ' Asim, you shouldn't had any feelings for her in the first place, knowing that she is soon going to tie the knot. Her partner broke up with her when he saw your flirtatious behaviour. The fact that a girl and boy are dating, it is wrong to be the third party there. However, Himanshi has also said apparently that she is in love with you.' Thus, Salman held Asim responsible for Himanshi's break up with 'Chow'. Salman's alleagtions have not gone down well with Aism's fans who have not only called Salman biased, but also lashed out at the makers for purposely bringing their personal life on national TV and marring their respect. To show some support, love, and simply stand by Asim Riaz, his fans have started trending #IStandByAsim.

Here's how Asim's fans reacted to the whole blame-game:

Yesterday's episode was a complete mess seriously? Asim is responsible for Himanshi's breakup... Oh come on! keep your bullshit to yourself stop target an innocent guy

.

.#IStandByAsim — Shahzeb Khan (@i_am__shahzeb) January 19, 2020

He was the only one i didn't had any idea about when the show begin and he is the only one I'm interested in knowing today massive respect for wht he has achieved in all the prospect love,dedication, stand, laugh, sing, rap he has shown us the versatility @ColorsTV #IStandByAsim — Prince jas (@princejas27) January 19, 2020

Dont get demoralised @imrealasim ....they just trying to put you confidence down...we r with you....#IStandByAsim — official_yashit07 (@sahu170) January 19, 2020

#ShameOnSalmanKhan Double standards at it's peak, He never leaves the chance make Asim look bad at every point Useless human being #IStandByAsim https://t.co/0yqxQIvhBF — Ragnar (@Ragnar04650808) January 19, 2020

Agar kisi relationshi mai understanding ki Kami hai tu wo waise bhi toot jayegi stop blameing asim for this he is soo genuine he just express him self in front on himanshi #IStandByAsim — Naman Meena (@NamanMeena17) January 19, 2020

#IStandByAsim

Even if the scenes were edited, we could see how vindu was speaking with tum aap with everyone & saying tu to @imrealasim Isn’t it the TV mafia & shame on the @ColorsTV #BiggBoss creatives to send him whose only job is to promote SS. #IStandByAsim #BB13 — Wahidsheikh24 (@wahidsheikh24) January 19, 2020

Salman sir bolte he me fans or contestant k bich mediator hu to kyo na har tweet me unko tag krke btaye Asim k baare me#IStandByAsim @BeingSalmanKhan — Mohammed Vasim (@MohammedVasim10) January 19, 2020

Not only fans, but Aism's brother Umar Riaz and Himanshi have also come out in his support. While Himanshi said that she will clarify everything once she meets Asim, Umar said that the duo played in a very dignified way and never crossed their limits. Their bond is pure bond and there could be hundreds' of other reasons for Himanshi's breakup but not his brother.

As #Asim said that #chow was a liberal guy and for sure he knew people will try to come close to her coz no doubt she is a beautifull woman, so i feel there mite be other things as well which led to them parting their ways! Lets not put it on #Asim this time! #IStandByAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 18, 2020

I dont think #asim is to blame for the breakup of #himanshi. Asim and himanshi played in a very dignified way and never crossed their limits. We always saw a pure bond betwen them. Reason for breakup could have been a zillion other stuff but not Asim. #IStandByAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 18, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Salman Khan's allegations? Do you want to see Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz back again in the BB 13 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana DEFENDS Asim Riaz after Salman Khan blames him; Says 'Will clear everything'



Credits :Twitter

Read More