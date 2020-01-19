Bigg Boss 13: After Salman Khan BLAMES Asim Riaz for Himanshi Khurana's breakup, Fans trend #IStandByAsim

In last night's episode of WKV, Salman Khan pointed fingers at Asim Riaz for being the reason behind Himanshi Khurana's breakup. Here's how the Kashmiri boy's fans have reacted to Dabangg Khan's allegations.
Asim Riaz might not be known to many before, but the Jammu and Kashmir model sure has a huge fan base now, all thanks to Bigg Boss 13. He is considered to be one of the strongest players of Salman Khan's show and is showered with immense love by his fans almost each day. Today, it seems to be just another day for Asim's fans as they have taken to Twitter to trend their favourite BB 13 contestant once again. Asim's fans have always come out in his support and have spoke up at the slightest of discomfort or biasness brought before him. Today, they have yet another reason for making him the top trend as they feel he has been wronged by none other than Salman Khan himself. 

Yes, Asim's fans are angry and upset with host Salman, who seemed to have bashed Asim in last night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and all this happened because of Punjabi model-actress Himanshi Khurana. Well yesterday, Salman gave Asim Himanshi's message and revealed that she has not got married yet. Everything was hail and hearty, until Salman blamed Asim for being the reason behind Himanshi's breakup with her boyfriend. He said that the guy called it off with Himanshi as he did not like what was happening between her and Asim in the house. 

Salman also went on to say that he was wrong in loving someone who was already in a committed relationship and had marriage on her mind.  Salman said, ' Asim, you shouldn't had any feelings for her in the first place, knowing that she is soon going to tie the knot. Her partner broke up with her when he saw your flirtatious behaviour. The fact that a girl and boy are dating, it is wrong to be the third party there. However, Himanshi has also said apparently that she is in love with you.' Thus, Salman held Asim responsible for Himanshi's break up with 'Chow'. Salman's alleagtions have not gone down well with Aism's fans who have not only called Salman biased, but also lashed out at the makers for purposely bringing their personal life on national TV and marring their respect. To show some support, love, and simply stand by Asim Riaz, his fans have started trending #IStandByAsim. 

Here's how Asim's fans reacted to the whole blame-game: 

Not only fans, but Aism's brother Umar Riaz and Himanshi have also come out in his support. While Himanshi said that she will clarify everything once she meets Asim, Umar said that the duo played in a very dignified way and never crossed their limits. Their bond is pure bond and there could be hundreds' of other reasons for Himanshi's breakup but  not his brother. 

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Salman Khan's allegations? Do you want to see Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz back again in the BB 13 house? Let us know in the comment section below. 

