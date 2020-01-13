Bigg Boss 13: After Sambhavna Seth, Deepak Thakur comes out in support of Shehnaaz Gill; Says ‘She brings TRP’

After Shehnaaz Gill was slammed by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Deepak Thakur supported her and stated that she has been bringing a good TRP to the show.

If there is one show which never fails to surprise the audience with its twists, it has to be Bigg Boss 13. After some unexpected wild card contestants, eliminations and interesting tasks, the popular reality show surprised the audience after host exposed Shehnaaz Gill’s obsession towards Sidharth Shukla. Interestingly, the housemates too agreed to it saying that the lady is quite possessive about Sidharth and gets upset if his attention gets divided. In fact, Salman looked quite upset with Shenaaz’s kiddish behaviour and even slammed her for the same.

However, Shehnaaz’s fans soon came out in her support and called her the most entertaining contestant of the show. And now former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Deepak Thakur has also supported the Punjabi singer and stated that she was grilled in the recent episode to rake in more TRPs. In a series of tweets, Deepak asserted that Shehnaaz has been giving her 100% to the show and has also been generating good TRP for the show. He, further, emphasised, that if at all BB eliminates Shehnaaz it will affect the TRPs of the show.

Here’s what Deepak wrote in Shehnaaz’s support:

#ShehnaazGill agr itni hi fake thi to usko Pahle Expose Q na kiye,Usne #BB13 ko Sbkchh diya,Ek akeli Contestant Jisne hm sbko entertain kiya,Baad baaki to bs Bhasadbaz nikle,Aur aaj bs show ki TRP k liye bechari wo v #SalmanKhan k Lapetey me aa gyi, #WeekendKaVaar — Deepak Thakur (@ItsDeepakThakur) January 12, 2020

#ShehnaazGill agr Itni Galat chali gyi to Khol do darwaza,Vida kro usko show se,But fir Kiske kandhe pr Banduk rakh k Comedy ka tadka lagaoge show me,TRP v gir jayega,Aur kash Hmlog ko v itna chhut diya hota ki Dhakka do,Maaro kch v kro mere veero pr TRP dedo fir dekhte kamal — Deepak Thakur (@ItsDeepakThakur) January 12, 2020

Earlier, former Bigg Boss season 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth has also supported Shehnaaz Gill and expressed her disappointment towards the show and wrote, “is it ok 2 tel d housemates dat she s possessive so be careful.” She also asserted that it should be Sidharth’s prerogative to decide if Shehnaaz is true with her feelings about him or is just playing the game on the show.

Sana loves Sid or she is playing a game,let Shukla decide na.And btw he already knows wts happenin But is it ok 2 tel d housemates dat she s possessive so be careful..Even if its 4 the game aint u spoiling her game..Mind u Shukla knowz & handlin everything very well @BiggBoss — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 13, 2020

