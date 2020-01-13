Bigg Boss 13: After Sambhavna Seth, Deepak Thakur comes out in support of Shehnaaz Gill; Says ‘She brings TRP’

After Shehnaaz Gill was slammed by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Deepak Thakur supported her and stated that she has been bringing a good TRP to the show.
If there is one show which never fails to surprise the audience with its twists, it has to be Bigg Boss 13. After some unexpected wild card contestants, eliminations and interesting tasks, the popular reality show surprised the audience after host Salman Khan exposed Shehnaaz Gill’s obsession towards Sidharth Shukla. Interestingly, the housemates too agreed to it saying that the lady is quite possessive about Sidharth and gets upset if his attention gets divided. In fact, Salman looked quite upset with Shenaaz’s kiddish behaviour and even slammed her for the same.

However, Shehnaaz’s fans soon came out in her support and called her the most entertaining contestant of the show. And now former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Deepak Thakur has also supported the Punjabi singer and stated that she was grilled in the recent episode to rake in more TRPs. In a series of tweets, Deepak asserted that Shehnaaz has been giving her 100% to the show and has also been generating good TRP for the show. He, further, emphasised, that if at all BB eliminates Shehnaaz it will affect the TRPs of the show.

Here’s what Deepak wrote in Shehnaaz’s support:

Earlier, former Bigg Boss season 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth has also supported Shehnaaz Gill and expressed her disappointment towards the show and wrote, “is it ok 2 tel d housemates dat she s possessive so be careful.” She also asserted that it should be Sidharth’s prerogative to decide if Shehnaaz is true with her feelings about him or is just playing the game on the show.

